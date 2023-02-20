Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cognex by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cognex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

