Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 664.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 97.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

