Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $231,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,319,534 shares in the company, valued at $24,279,425.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

