Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MacroGenics by 195.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,000 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.94.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

