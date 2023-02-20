Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $91.03 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.