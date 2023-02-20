Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $134,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $818.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

