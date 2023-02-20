Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $793,000 Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,373 shares of company stock worth $4,885,791 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX stock opened at $192.19 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

