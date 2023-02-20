Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $812,000 Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,196 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.67%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

