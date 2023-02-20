Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $816,000 Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,564 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYI opened at $41.69 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

