Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $292.79 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $627.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

