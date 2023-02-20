Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 708,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $345.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.50.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
