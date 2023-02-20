Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.