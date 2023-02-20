Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 0.1 %

CPRI stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.