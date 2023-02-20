Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENV. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

