Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock valued at $91,232. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $19.23 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

