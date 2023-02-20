Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $856,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $123.66 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

