Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $807,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $60.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

