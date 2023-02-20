Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $861,000 Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,435,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 235,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,645,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,618. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SNDX opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $29.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.