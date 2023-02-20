Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $888,000 Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

