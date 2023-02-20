Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 704.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $71.03.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.