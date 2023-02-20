Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.6% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 278,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 178.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 269,262 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $65.65 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

