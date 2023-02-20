Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

