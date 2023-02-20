Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 151,504 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 151,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

