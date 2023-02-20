Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 25,565 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 22.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.