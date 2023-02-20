Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 218,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.