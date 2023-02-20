Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,869 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after buying an additional 1,498,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

