Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter worth approximately $837,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

PHI opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

