Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,391 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,023,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,818,540. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

