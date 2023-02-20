Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $110.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

