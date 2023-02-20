Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $13,190.18 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $13,190.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,338,426.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of DAWN opened at $20.05 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
