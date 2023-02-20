Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $13,190.18 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $13,190.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,338,426.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $20.05 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.