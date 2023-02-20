Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.06 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day moving average is $248.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

