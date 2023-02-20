Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,027 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,873,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $108,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $43,454,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 106.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 233,580 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Service Co. International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 55.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 176,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI opened at $71.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

