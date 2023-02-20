Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,997 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $103,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

