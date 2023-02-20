Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $107,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after buying an additional 219,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

