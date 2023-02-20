Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $106,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $63.29 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.