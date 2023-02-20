Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $106,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Enovis Stock Performance
Shares of ENOV opened at $63.29 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Enovis
In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovis (ENOV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.