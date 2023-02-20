Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $107,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after buying an additional 200,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on CRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

