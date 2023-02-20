Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $102,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.