Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $107,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

