Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 347 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,679,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $102,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 17.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.