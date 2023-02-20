Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,119 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,799,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $108,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,932,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 212,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after buying an additional 72,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

FRME opened at $42.29 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

