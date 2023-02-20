Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 482,297 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $100,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after acquiring an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

