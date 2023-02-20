Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $103,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

NYSE FR opened at $53.88 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

