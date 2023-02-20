Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $102,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,857,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $148.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

