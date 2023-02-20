Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $107,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $109.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

