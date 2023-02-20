Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 366,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $104,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,001,677 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,283,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 928,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 9,819.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 758,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AM opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

