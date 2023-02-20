Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $100,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $46.38 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

