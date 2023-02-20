Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $101,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sempra by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $158.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

