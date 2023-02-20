Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $100,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $93.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.