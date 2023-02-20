Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $105,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $52.17 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

