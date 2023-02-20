Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $109,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 283.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.21 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

